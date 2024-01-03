Montgomery City Council Tackles Gun Violence and Economic Growth in 2024 Kickoff

In their first meeting of 2024, the Montgomery City Council, led by Council President “CC” Calhoun, turned its attention to the pressing concern of gun violence. The previous year witnessed over 70 homicides in Montgomery, a statistic that underscored the urgency of the issue. Calhoun was clear in his assertion that while morality cannot be legislated, there are actionable measures that can reduce such incidents.

Addressing Gun Violence

The council is leveraging the city’s office of violence prevention in its efforts to curtail gun violence. The office is running mentorship programs for at-risk students and providing social and counseling services intended to nurture healthier home environments. Calhoun also advocated for community involvement in local associations as a strategy to tackle community issues.

Economic Development Initiatives

Alongside crime, the council is spearheading economic development. Montgomery recently achieved a “Gold Level” site designation from CSX for industrial projects, and the Montgomery Whitewater park was inaugurated. These developments are seen as positive strides for the city.

New Council Members

Three new members were sworn into the council in November: Julie Turner Beard, Franetta Riley, and Andrew Szymanski. Calhoun has expressed his commitment to fostering unity and empowerment among council members as they navigate the path ahead.