Montenegro's President Milatovic Cancels Appearance at Skopje Conference

The President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic, has cancelled his planned engagement at the 'Western Balkans Growth and Faster Integration into the EU' conference in Skopje. This decision was made due to unexpected obligations that arose, preventing the President from attending the gathering.

Allegations of Withdrawn Invitation

An earlier report suggested that the conference's Macedonian hosts had rescinded Milatovic's invitation, favoring another official. However, this claim has been staunchly refuted by the President's office, stating that these allegations are baseless and without merit.

Proposal for an Alternate Representative

In lieu of President Milatovic's presence, his office proposed that a representative of the Montenegrin government attend the conference. This move underlines the significance of the event and Montenegro's commitment to the cause of faster integration into the EU. The proposal was forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 17, and participants were selected by the government the following day.

Call for Factual Reporting

President Milatovic's cabinet emphasized the need for news outlets to uphold their responsibility for accurate and impartial reporting. They stressed that media plays a pivotal role in society, and any deviation from the truth can have wide-ranging implications.