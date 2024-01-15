Montenegro and Croatia Lock Horns Over 'Jadran' Ship Ownership

The diplomatic standoff between Montenegro and Croatia over the ownership of the training ship 'Jadran' escalates, with Montenegrin Defense Minister Dragan Krapović and his Croatian counterpart Ivan Anušić at the heart of the dispute. Krapović has accused Anušić of attempting to manipulate Montenegro by leveraging Croatia's European Union membership. The tension further intensified after Anušić canceled a meeting with Krapović due to disagreements over the Jadran and Morinj military camp issues.

Ownership Claims and Diplomatic Clashes

Krapović maintains Montenegro's right to the ship based on agreements post-Yugoslavia's disintegration, denying any Croatian claim. Conversely, Anušić vehemently refutes Krapović's stance, arguing it contradicts Croatia's viewpoint. The Jadran, currently under Montenegro's control, serves not just as a training vessel for sailors and maritime students, but also as a venue for official receptions. The Croatian side insists the ship should return to its original home port of Split, a claim supported by the Succession Agreement of the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1992.

International Arbitration: A Potential Resolution

In the face of this deadlock, Croatian diplomat Gordan Grlić Radman has suggested taking the dispute to international arbitration. Radman labels the Jadran as 'alienated property' and indicates Croatia's readiness to escalate the issue if a bilateral agreement remains elusive. This historical ship, significant to both nations, has been at the center of a diplomatic quandary since Yugoslavia's dissolution in the early '90s. The dispute marks not only a clash of diplomatic wills but also represents the lingering issues of inheritance and ownership following the breakup of Yugoslavia.