Montego Bay’s Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City’s Growth

Montego Bay’s Deputy Mayor, Richard Vernon, is sounding a clarion call for improved infrastructure planning to accommodate the city’s unprecedented growth. In a recent address, Vernon pointed out that Montego Bay’s existing infrastructure was woefully inadequate, having not been designed to cope with the rapid expansion the city has undergone.

City’s Growth Outpaces Infrastructure

The Deputy Mayor highlighted that the current infrastructure planning did not factor in the city’s growth, leading to a myriad of challenges. The city’s infrastructure, he argued, has been left gasping under the weight of an expanding population and booming commerce, a scenario that has precipitated severe traffic congestion and strained public utilities.

Collaboration for City’s Development

To remedy these issues, Vernon revealed that the St. James Municipal Corporation is teaming up with the National Environment and Planning Agency. Their goal? To develop other sections of the parish, a move that could ease the city’s burden and open up new areas for growth and expansion.

Relocating Facilities for Alleviating Traffic Congestion

However, the Deputy Mayor’s proposals didn’t stop there. He also championed for the relocation of the Retirement Dump and Bogue Sewage Treatment Plant. According to Vernon, their current locations contribute significantly to the city’s traffic woes. Moving these facilities, he believes, could be a game-changer for Montego Bay’s traffic situation.

Vernon’s comments underscore the importance of proactive city planning and infrastructure development in today’s rapidly urbanizing world. They serve as a reminder that effective city management isn’t just about managing what’s already there, but also preparing for what’s to come.