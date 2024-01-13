en English
Agriculture

Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland

Montana Senator Jon Tester has urged the White House to restrict the purchase of U.S. farmland by Chinese entities, following a report that Chinese billionaire Chen Tianqiao has become one of the largest landowners in the United States. This development has sparked concerns among U.S. policymakers about the extent of foreign investment in key American industries, particularly agriculture.

Tester’s Stance on Foreign Land Ownership

The Democratic Senator issued a statement on Friday, calling on Congress to prevent “foreign adversaries” from acquiring U.S. farmland and agribusinesses. Tester’s vocal opposition to foreign ownership of U.S. land comes in the wake of a report by The Land Report, which revealed that Chen Tianqiao ranks as the 82nd-largest landowner overall in the U.S., and the second-largest foreign landowner.

A Growing Concern Over Foreign Investment

The report on Chen’s land ownership has only added fuel to an already contentious debate about foreign ownership of U.S. land. As of 2021, about 40 million acres of American agricultural land were owned by non-U.S. interests. Tester, who co-sponsored a bill last year to ban entities from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran from buying U.S. agricultural land or businesses, has expressed concern over the national security implications of such sales.

A Call for Review and Strengthening Vetting Procedures

Tester has also sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, asking them to review Chen’s purchase and suggest ways to strengthen the tracking and vetting of large land sales to foreign buyers. His efforts highlight the need for a more stringent approach to foreign land purchases, particularly those involving entities from rival nations.

Agriculture Politics United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

