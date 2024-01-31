Montana Senate Candidate's Book Proceeds: A Closer Look

Tim Sheehy, a Republican Senate candidate in Montana and former Navy SEAL turned millionaire businessman, has been actively promoting his book, 'Mudslingers: A True Story of Aerial Firefighting.' The book chronicles his shift from military service to aerial firefighting, and Sheehy has repeatedly stated during his campaign that all proceeds from the book will be directed towards supporting fallen aerial firefighters and their families. A commendable cause, no doubt, but what Sheehy conveniently leaves out is that the proceeds are, in fact, split. Not all the money finds its way to the families of the fallen firefighters.
A Closer Look at the Beneficiaries
While a portion of the proceeds does go to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, a charitable organization, the other recipient is the United Aerial Firefighters Association (UAFA). The UAFA is a trade group that was co-founded by Sheehy himself. Contrary to what its name might suggest, it is not a charity but a 501(c)(6) nonprofit, with its primary aim to advance the business interests of its members. Sheehy has not disclosed the specific division of the proceeds between these two organizations.
Conflict of Interest?
Sheehy's involvement with the UAFA and its lobbying activities raises questions about potential conflicts of interest. The UAFA has been known to lobby for legislation that could prove beneficial to Bridger Aerospace, Sheehy's company. A significant portion of Bridger Aerospace's revenue comes from federal contracts, and if Sheehy were to be elected, he would have oversight over the agencies that contract with his firefighting business. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the UAFA's main lobbyist is also a lobbyist for Bridger Aerospace.
Unanswered Questions
Despite repeated questioning, Sheehy's campaign has not clarified how much of the book's proceeds are channelled towards the UAFA. With Sheehy's campaign manager previously being an employee of Bridger Aerospace, and the UAFA's lobbyist also lobbying for Bridger Aerospace, the lines between Sheehy's business, his campaign, and the UAFA seem increasingly blurred. The potential for conflicts of interest is high, as is the need for transparency and accountability.