Amid a wave of backlash from his community, Monroe Mayor Robert Burns finds himself embroiled in controversy after hurling derogatory remarks on Facebook, a platform frequented by many of his constituents.
The comments, which labeled certain individuals as "narcissistic beta males" and "snowflake complainers," have drawn ire from several residents who view them as disrespectful and irresponsible, particularly coming from an elected official.
WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker, known for his tenacious pursuit of the truth, sought a response from Mayor Burns both via phone and during a city council meeting.
The mayor, however, rebuffed all attempts at engagement, initially declining an in-person or Zoom interview. Burns cited a lack of time and an apparent unwillingness to address the negative feedback his remarks had generated.
The situation took a turn for the worse at the Monroe City Council meeting. As Walker persisted with his questions regarding the mayor's Facebook post and subsequent stance, Burns remained steadfast in his refusal to respond, resorting to a consistent "no comment" defense.
The tension in the room reached a boiling point when Walker was escorted out of the city council chambers, leaving his questions unanswered and the public's concerns unaddressed.
Monroe Mayor Under Fire for Derogatory Facebook Comments
Monroe Mayor Robert Burns faces community backlash over derogatory Facebook comments. His refusal to address the issue raises concerns about the conduct of elected officials.
