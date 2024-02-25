Monica Charris Tabares Breaks New Ground as Bloomfield Township's First Latina Council Member

With an air of anticipation and a sense of history in the making, Monica Charris Tabares, a proud daughter of Barranquilla, Colombia, and a beacon of educational leadership in New Jersey, steps into a role no Latina has before in Bloomfield Township. Unanimously appointed to fill the at-large council seat, Tabares's journey from a two-year-old immigrant to a pioneering council member underscores a tale of perseverance, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to community service. As she prepares for her swearing-in on Thursday, Feb. 22, Tabares is not just filling a vacancy; she's carving out a path for future generations, embodying the rich tapestry of American diversity.

Advertisment

A Unanimous Decision for Change

The Bloomfield Township Council's unanimous decision to appoint Monica Charris Tabares to the vacant council seat symbolizes more than a simple filling of a vacancy; it represents a collective acknowledgment of the need for diverse voices in leadership roles. Proposed by Councilman Rich Rockwell and seconded by Councilwoman Wartyna Davis, this decision marks a significant milestone in the township's history. As the first Latina to serve on the Council, Tabares brings a unique perspective shaped by her personal journey and professional achievements, promising to infuse the council's deliberations with fresh insights and a broadened worldview.

Education as a Foundation for Leadership

Advertisment

Tabares's educational background reads like a testament to her commitment to lifelong learning and service. With a bachelor's degree in English literature and master's degrees in bilingual education and educational leadership from Kean University, her academic journey reflects a deep-rooted passion for education and empowerment. As the director of the North Hudson Community Action Corporation Head Start Program, she has already left an indelible mark on the community, being honored as the North Hudson County Educator of the Year and the Orange School District Teacher of the Year. Her pursuit of a doctorate and holding multiple teaching licenses further exemplify her dedication to personal and professional growth. It's this rich background in education that Tabares aims to leverage in her new role to enhance the quality of life for Bloomfield residents.

An Eye on the Future

Tabares's appointment is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of hope for many in the community who have longed to see their experiences and challenges reflected in their local government. Expressing her eagerness to bring a new perspective to the council, Tabares is poised to address the needs and aspirations of Bloomfield's diverse population with empathy, understanding, and innovative solutions. Her tenure, though set until November when an election will be held to fill the remaining year of the term, promises to be a period of significant impact and transformative change. With a special primary election in June for party nominations, Tabares's journey on the council might just be beginning, but her commitment to making a difference is a long-standing one.

As Monica Charris Tabares steps into the council chambers this Thursday, she carries with her the hopes and dreams of a community eager for representation, the wisdom gleaned from years of educational leadership, and the resilience of a woman who has traversed continents and cultures to make a difference. Bloomfield Township stands on the cusp of a new era, with Tabares leading the charge toward a more inclusive, empathetic, and vibrant community.