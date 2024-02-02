Monetization of Ghanaian Politics: Pollster Ben Ephson Points Finger at MPs

Ben Ephson, the esteemed pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, has singled out Members of Parliament (MPs) as the primary culprits for the growing monetization of politics in Ghana. In a candid conversation on Hello FM, Ephson elucidated how MPs have systematically integrated money into the political fabric, creating an expectation amongst party delegates for financial rewards during internal elections.

The Financial Disconnect

Ephson highlighted that MPs generally interact with delegates only when their votes become necessary, leading to a disconnection that is quickly capitalized on by potential rivals. These opponents cleverly bridge the gap by financially aiding delegates at the local level to secure their support. This phenomenon, Ephson suggests, has given rise to a culture of 'moneyocracy' within the nation's politics.

While Ephson acknowledged that some MPs may not have the financial clout due to their positions, he stressed the importance of nurturing good relationships over monetary contributions. In his view, the strength of interpersonal connections can often outweigh the influence of financial support.

Maintaining the Status Quo

In his conclusion, Ephson underscored that this issue of money in politics is a vicious cycle perpetuated by both incumbent MPs and those aspiring to the role. He noted the significant upheavals within the NPP following the parliamentary primaries, with many attributing their defeats and withdrawals to the steep costs of running for public office. However, Ephson expressed a distinct lack of sympathy for those caught in the act, suggesting that they must confront the consequences of the system they helped create.