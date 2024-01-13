en English
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024

As of 2024, a captivating fact stands true: there are 43 sovereign states across the globe that still maintain a monarch as their head of state. This reality persists despite the widespread transition towards democratic forms of government, including countries like Denmark. The existence of monarchies within the modern age is a fascinating facet of global governance, with various nations preserving a royal figurehead who embodies the country’s historical and cultural identity.

Mary Donaldson: From Commoner to Queen Consort of Denmark

Australian-born Mary Donaldson is set to become the queen consort of Denmark when her spouse, Frederik, is proclaimed king in Copenhagen on Sunday afternoon. This Danish royal proclamation is expected to be a low-key stately affair, as Denmark has not had coronations or anointments since adopting its constitution in 1849. The main events will transpire in Copenhagen, with the new king and queen participating in traditional ceremonies.

Monarchy Versus Democracy: A Historical Perspective

The role of monarchies in today’s world varies significantly, with some serving purely ceremonial and symbolic roles, while others wield significant political influence or even absolute power. For instance, Charlemagne, also known as Charles the Great, was King of the Franks from 768, King of the Lombards from 774, and Emperor from 800 until his death. He succeeded in uniting most of Western and Central Europe and spread Christianity to his new conquests. His impact was so profound that various languages derived their word for king from his name.

Monarchies in the Modern World: A Blend of Tradition and Stability

The continued presence of monarchs as heads of state underscores a blend of tradition, cultural heritage, and political stability in many parts of the world. For example, the surprise abdication announcement from Queen Margarethe II of Denmark, handing over the throne to her son Frederik, follows a trend of monarchs retiring to make way for their children. This reflects not only a respect for tradition but also a commitment to maintaining stability within their nations.

History Politics World
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

