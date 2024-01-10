Molotov Attack Targets Beruas MP’s Residence; Amanah Condemns Violence

In a startling incident, the residence of Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham was targeted in a Molotov cocktail attack early Wednesday at 3 am. The attack, carried out in Taman Semarak Jaya, Ayer Tawar, Manjung, resulted in damage to three cars and a fire. The Fire and Rescue Department was able to control the situation, extinguishing the fire before it could spread to other parts of the house.

Amanah Condemns the Attack

Amanah, a political party in Malaysia, vociferously condemned the attack, stating that such violent acts are unacceptable in a democratic society. Shahzril Shukri, the deputy youth leader of Amanah Wangsa Maju, voiced that political differences should not be settled with violence, potentially endangering lives. He questioned the rationale behind such an attack, especially if it were politically motivated, pointing out that this does not align with the teachings of religion.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have since launched an investigation into the incident under Section 435 of the Penal Code. The Perak police are currently tracking down an individual believed to be involved in hurling the Molotov cocktail. The public has been urged not to speculate to avoid hindering the ongoing investigations. The Perak police chief has also requested anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigations.

A Call for Harmony

Despite the attack, Shahzril reiterated Amanah’s commitment to harmony and unity among the different races in Malaysia. He urged all parties to refrain from emotional responses that lead to violence. The incident serves as a stark reminder that political differences must be addressed with dialogue and understanding, not with acts of violence that jeopardize safety and harmony.