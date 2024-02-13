Mold Remediation Contractor Allegedly Overbilled School Board by $3 Million

Mold Remediation Contractor Overbilled Grant Parish School Board by Over $3 Million: An Investigative Report

Hurricane Laura's Aftermath: A Tale of Overbilling and Possible Fraud

In the wake of Hurricane Laura's devastation in 2020, the Grant Parish School Board in Louisiana found itself in a precarious situation, facing an extensive mold remediation project. They turned to Benchmark Professionals LLC, a contractor who was awarded a $4 million contract for the task. However, an investigative report by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack revealed potential overbilling of over $3 million by Benchmark and a web of questionable practices.

The Unraveling of Benchmark's Actions

Waguespack's report shed light on a series of discrepancies in Benchmark's dealings. Records showed that Benchmark paid their subcontractors a mere $720,231, raising questions about the remaining funds. Furthermore, there was no evidence that Benchmark performed any mold remediation work themselves.

The project manager for the district's construction manager, Edward Sieja, played a pivotal role in this saga. He recommended Benchmark for the job and, in a surprising twist, received commissions from them. This revelation cast a shadow over the entire process.

Superintendent Teddlie's Role and the District's Response

Superintendent Paxton Teddlie allowed Sieja to direct permanent repairs without competitive bidding, a decision that may have led to further overbilling. Specifically, the district's construction manager, Cimarron Underground Services, LLC, was potentially overpaid.

The report also raised concerns about false quotes provided for a roofing project, allegedly to steer business towards Benchmark. An insurance consultant was found to have potentially performed work without a license and solicited additional compensation.

Despite denials from some implicated parties, the district has taken steps to address these issues. Under the leadership of the new superintendent, Erin Stokes, the district has implemented auditors' recommendations to prevent similar occurrences in the future. This includes entering into a Global Settlement Agreement for over $40 million.

As the dust settles on this investigation, the Grant Parish School Board is left grappling with the fallout of these alleged improprieties. The story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in public contracts.

Note: This article was published on February 13, 2024.