en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lesotho

Mokhothu’s Remark Sparks Controversy Amidst Allegations of Political Coup

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 9:44 pm EST
Mokhothu’s Remark Sparks Controversy Amidst Allegations of Political Coup

In a recent development, renowned politician Mathibeli Mokhothu made a controversial statement about the presence of fellow political figures Selibe Mochoboroane and Mothetjoa Metsing amidst allegations of an attempted coup.

The specifics of these charges and the potential implications for the political landscape remain shrouded in mystery.

The exact details behind Mokhothu’s remark and the nature of the charges against Mochoboroane and Metsing are unclear.

What is known, however, is that both Mochoboroane and Metsing are powerful figures in their respective political circles. Their involvement in such serious allegations could have far-reaching implications for the political landscape.

0
Lesotho Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

A Rare Glimpse into the Lesotho Defence Force's Cadet Training

By BNN Correspondents

Lesotho's Youth Development Program: A Beacon of Hope and Discipline

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment ...
@Accidents · 2 days
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment ...
heart comment 0
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
21 seconds
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
55 seconds
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
2 mins
Unison Scotland Chief Calls for Transparency Over Possible Public Sector Cuts
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
3 mins
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
3 mins
Uganda's President Museveni Takes Strong Stance Against Corruption Amidst Financial Crisis
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
5 mins
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
5 mins
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
14 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
16 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app