Pakistan

Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
The Chairman of the National Democratic Movement (NDM), Mohsin Dawar, a prominent former member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, has narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in North Waziristan. The incident, which occurred during Dawar’s campaign for the forthcoming elections, took place in the Tappi village.

Mohsin Dawar’s Political Journey

Mohsin Dawar, a central figure in the Pakhtun Tahfuz Movement (PTM), distinguished himself in the 2018 general elections, securing victory as an independent candidate. Following a fallout with PTM, Dawar established his own political party, the National Democratic Movement (NDM).

The Assassination Attempt

Unknown gunmen targeted Dawar’s vehicle in an evident assassination attempt. Thanks to his bulletproof vehicle, Dawar managed to survive the attack unscathed. The local police have initiated a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators of this shocking act. Initial reports have not shed light on the possible motives behind the attack or the current condition of Dawar following the incident.

The Unsettled Situation in North Waziristan

This incident is not an isolated one. The volatile region of North Waziristan has been a hotbed of violence and unrest. Just recently, six men were found shot dead in the fields of North Waziristan. These men were identified as barbers hailing from Pakistan’s eastern province of Punjab, further escalating the tension in the region.

These events serve as a stark reminder of the convoluted political landscape and the precarious security situation in North Waziristan. Dawar’s assassination attempt raises critical questions about the safety of political figures and the state of democracy in the region.

Pakistan Politics Terrorism
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

