Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle

Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, launched a scathing critique on the Indian National Congress, warning them to ‘pay the price’ for allegedly disrespecting Hindu deities. The remarks were made during a convention in Nagda, a city in the Ujjain district.

Yadav Vs Congress: An Ideological Battle

Yadav expressed his disappointment with the Congress for their decision to decline an invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony. He suggested that the party should apologize for what he sees as a ‘sin.’ In his speech, Yadav drew a clear ideological line between his party and Congress, accusing the latter of divisive politics.

Historical Allegations and Current Accusations

The Chief Minister didn’t shy away from referencing historical instances where, according to him, Congress showed opposition to Hindu interests. He cited Jawaharlal Nehru’s alleged opposition to the Somnath temple and the current Congress’ stance on the Ayodhya temple as examples. Yadav accused Congress of pursuing appeasement politics, contrasting it with his party’s nationalistic and patriotic policies.

The Significance of Laddoos and Temples

Yadav highlighted that the Madhya Pradesh government is sending 5 lakh laddoos to Ayodhya for the Ram temple consecration. This gesture underscores the importance his government places on Hindu traditions and practices. Notably, the Chief Minister’s comments come in the wake of Milind Deora’s resignation from the Congress party, which was described as unfortunate and untimely by Yadav and his party members.