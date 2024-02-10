Mohammed Ali's Aid to Mombasa Women Groups Sparks Progress

In an inspiring display of commitment to uplifting women in Mombasa County, Mohammed Ali, the Nyali MP and commissioner in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), has been tirelessly providing financial assistance to numerous women's groups for their projects. Despite facing criticism from some ODM MPs and UDA counterparts, Ali remains steadfast in his mission, having spent approximately Sh3 million to date.

Mohammed Ali's dedication to empowering women in Mombasa County has led him to visit various areas, including Marimani, Bombo, Kashani, Bububu, Shika Adabu, Mtongwe, Alidina, Mamlai, Tononoka, and Burukenge. By offering financial support to local women's groups, he aims to help these communities thrive and foster a sense of self-reliance.

The Nyali MP's efforts have not gone unnoticed, but they have also sparked criticism from some of his political peers. ODM MPs and a few UDA counterparts have accused Ali of overstepping his mandate by providing financial assistance to these groups.

Defying Criticism and Championing Progress

In the face of mounting criticism, Mohammed Ali remains undeterred. He asserts that his actions are in line with President William Ruto's promises to women during the campaign period. Ali believes that, as a commissioner in the PSC, he has the freedom to work without boundaries across the country, enabling him to carry out the president's pledges.

Ali's resolve to continue empowering women in Mombasa County is a testament to his unwavering dedication to their cause. His efforts have already made a significant impact on the lives of many women, offering them the resources they need to create sustainable projects and build a brighter future for their communities.

Mohammed Ali's work extends beyond financial assistance, as he seeks to instill a sense of hope and agency among the women he supports. By providing them with the tools they need to succeed, Ali is helping to break the cycle of dependence and create lasting change in Mombasa County.