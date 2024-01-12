Mohammad Ali Arafat: Upholding Unrestricted Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali Arafat, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, has taken to social media to affirm his commitment to uphold the country as a non-communal and democratic state, promising unrestricted freedom of expression. Arafat, a multi-talented individual with a background in academia, social advocacy, and politics, condemned those who exploit politics with communal overtones.

Democracy for All: A Call to Action

During his robust denunciation, Arafat accused such individuals of selfishly advocating for democracy for their benefits, whilst denying others the same privilege. He underscored the hypocrisy that fundamentalist and radical groups often display, demanding freedom of expression for themselves while denying others the same right. This paradox, according to Arafat, presents a substantial hurdle to the progress of democracy.

Renouncing Fundamentalism: A Path to Progress

Arafat emphasized the crucial need for the renunciation of fundamentalist and communal ideologies to facilitate the true pursuit of democratic values. He advocated for a broader, more inclusive view of democracy, one that values all voices, regardless of their beliefs or affiliations.

Mohammad Ali Arafat: A Man of Action

Arafat’s political career is marked by significant achievements, including being elected as a member of parliament from the Dhaka-17 constituency twice, representing the Awami League in the 11th and 12th parliaments. In addition to his political roles, Arafat is also a key figure in the Awami League’s central working committee.