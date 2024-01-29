Mohammad Ali Arafat Calls for Balance Between Media Freedom and Misinformation Control

Transparency, accountability, and a balanced understanding of media freedom - these were the key themes of Information and Broadcasting Minister, Mohammad Ali Arafat's address. The minister emphasized the necessity of cleanly run ministries, devoid of micromanagement, and powered by professional committees. As the helm of a ministry that covers both technical and administrative elements, Arafat acknowledged his responsibilities extend beyond just administrative tasks to also addressing technical issues as needed.

Striking a Balance Between Media Freedom and Misinformation Control

In a world where disinformation is rampant, Arafat underscored the importance of media freedom, but stressed that such freedom must be balanced with the responsibility to control misinformation. He pointed to the example of Russian state and state-controlled media's disinformation campaign during the invasion of Ukraine - a stark reminder of how media freedom can be abused. Rebuttals to Russian narratives, condemnation by United Nations special rapporteurs, and rejection of allegations of Nazism against Ukraine, he said, were testament to the need for an informed and vigilant media.

Asian Governments, Media Laws, and The Struggle for Freedom

Turning his attention to Asia, Arafat highlighted how governments in the region are leveraging updated media laws to suppress dissent, control information flow, and potentially undermine the integrity of upcoming elections. The use of AI-driven disinformation campaigns and crackdowns on social media platforms were, he said, a threat to freedom of expression that needed addressing.

Public Vigilance and Stricter Regulations

Arafat concluded by emphasizing the need for stricter regulations and enhanced public vigilance to safeguard electoral integrity and uphold democratic principles. He argued for decisions that prioritize broader interests over personal or commercial ones, a stance he said would not always be popular but was necessary for the greater good. Recognizing that dual standards could not exist in media freedom and misinformation control, the minister reiterated his commitment to transparency and accountability in his ministry's functioning.