Mohamed Muizzu’s Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives’ Foreign Policy

In the archipelago nation of Maldives, the political landscape has witnessed a seismic shift with the rise of President Mohamed Muizzu, the former Mayor of Malé. His ascendancy is characterized by strategic alliances, deft political maneuvering, and an apparent shift in foreign policy orientation, with ripples felt domestically and internationally.

Navigating the Maldivian Political Landscape

Muizzu’s journey to the presidency began with his departure from the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) to join the People’s National Congress (PNC), a strategic move that secured him a presidential nomination. This maneuver allowed him to usurp the leadership of the PPM-PNC coalition from former president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who subsequently founded a new party.

A Foreign Policy Tilt?

Under Muizzu’s leadership, Maldivian foreign policy exhibits signs of a significant shift. He has initiated steps indicating a distancing from India, such as grounding Indian-operated Dornier and helicopter services and contemplating the withdrawal of Indian troops stationed in the Maldives. The seeming pivot away from India, a close neighbor and significant source of tourism, has not come without controversy. Muizzu recently suspended three deputy ministers over derogatory comments against India, further straining the delicate diplomatic fabric.

Building Bridges with China

Conversely, Muizzu appears to be increasingly aligning with China. His plans to visit Beijing before New Delhi and the launch of ambitious projects, like the Ras Malé development, are perceived as overtures to China. This tilt towards China has implications for Maldives’ involvement in the Beijing’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, potentially complicating the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Political Landscape and Upcoming Elections

With former President Mohamed Nasheed stepping away from politics and the main opposition party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), facing internal divisions, Muizzu’s position seems secure. However, his actions and the upcoming elections in Maldives will undoubtedly have significant ramifications for the country’s political alignment and foreign policy, particularly regarding the delicate balancing act between regional powers like India and China.

As the Maldivian political theatre unfolds under the leadership of President Mohamed Muizzu, the world watches with bated breath. The decisions made today in this archipelago nation may very well foreshadow the geopolitical landscape of tomorrow.