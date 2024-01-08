en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Mohamed Muizzu’s Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives’ Foreign Policy

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Mohamed Muizzu’s Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives’ Foreign Policy

In the archipelago nation of Maldives, the political landscape has witnessed a seismic shift with the rise of President Mohamed Muizzu, the former Mayor of Malé. His ascendancy is characterized by strategic alliances, deft political maneuvering, and an apparent shift in foreign policy orientation, with ripples felt domestically and internationally.

Navigating the Maldivian Political Landscape

Muizzu’s journey to the presidency began with his departure from the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) to join the People’s National Congress (PNC), a strategic move that secured him a presidential nomination. This maneuver allowed him to usurp the leadership of the PPM-PNC coalition from former president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who subsequently founded a new party.

A Foreign Policy Tilt?

Under Muizzu’s leadership, Maldivian foreign policy exhibits signs of a significant shift. He has initiated steps indicating a distancing from India, such as grounding Indian-operated Dornier and helicopter services and contemplating the withdrawal of Indian troops stationed in the Maldives. The seeming pivot away from India, a close neighbor and significant source of tourism, has not come without controversy. Muizzu recently suspended three deputy ministers over derogatory comments against India, further straining the delicate diplomatic fabric.

Building Bridges with China

Conversely, Muizzu appears to be increasingly aligning with China. His plans to visit Beijing before New Delhi and the launch of ambitious projects, like the Ras Malé development, are perceived as overtures to China. This tilt towards China has implications for Maldives’ involvement in the Beijing’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, potentially complicating the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Political Landscape and Upcoming Elections

With former President Mohamed Nasheed stepping away from politics and the main opposition party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), facing internal divisions, Muizzu’s position seems secure. However, his actions and the upcoming elections in Maldives will undoubtedly have significant ramifications for the country’s political alignment and foreign policy, particularly regarding the delicate balancing act between regional powers like India and China.

As the Maldivian political theatre unfolds under the leadership of President Mohamed Muizzu, the world watches with bated breath. The decisions made today in this archipelago nation may very well foreshadow the geopolitical landscape of tomorrow.

0
Asia International Relations Politics
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
4 mins ago
Tensions Escalate Globally: Shelling in Ukraine, Artillery Fires in Korea, Sanctions, Elections, and a Tragic Fire
On Sunday, the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine faced multiple shelling attacks from Russian-occupied territories across the Dnieper River, leaving two dead and several wounded. The Ukrainian Air Force, in response, shot down 21 of the 28 drones launched by Russia overnight. Russia retaliated by launching three anti-aircraft missiles against Ukraine. Simultaneously, a Russian
Tensions Escalate Globally: Shelling in Ukraine, Artillery Fires in Korea, Sanctions, Elections, and a Tragic Fire
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Update: Revenue Decline Leads to Stock Price Dip
1 hour ago
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Update: Revenue Decline Leads to Stock Price Dip
The Rising Geopolitical Significance of the Bay of Bengal
1 hour ago
The Rising Geopolitical Significance of the Bay of Bengal
HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair 2024: A Showcase of Innovation and Hong Kong's MICE Ascendancy
21 mins ago
HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair 2024: A Showcase of Innovation and Hong Kong's MICE Ascendancy
Global Sodium Malate Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Forecast 2024-2032
29 mins ago
Global Sodium Malate Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Future Forecast 2024-2032
Samsung Unveils Smart Monitor M80D with Standalone Capabilities at CES 2024
55 mins ago
Samsung Unveils Smart Monitor M80D with Standalone Capabilities at CES 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
57 seconds
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
1 min
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
Rafael Nadal's Ongoing Battle with Hip Problems Forces Withdrawal from Australian Open
1 min
Rafael Nadal's Ongoing Battle with Hip Problems Forces Withdrawal from Australian Open
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
2 mins
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony
2 mins
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
3 mins
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
3 mins
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
3 mins
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
4 mins
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
17 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app