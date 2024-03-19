Mohali SSP Bans Private Bouncers in LS Elections to Curb Muscle Power

In a significant move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr. Sandeep Garg, has declared a ban on candidates hiring private bouncers for campaign security, labeling such acts as demonstrations of muscle power. This decision aligns with the district's broader crackdown on the illegal inflow of liquor, cash, and narcotics, enhancing the electoral process's integrity.

Strengthening Election Security

Dr. Garg emphasized that all Lok Sabha candidates would receive adequate security from the police, eliminating the need for private bouncers. He detailed the establishment of special checking 'nakas' at strategic points to monitor and control the movement of restricted items like cash, liquor, and drugs into the district. Furthermore, the police are actively executing non-bailable warrants and rounding up proclaimed offenders, with a significant focus on the collection of licensed weapons from civilians to prevent misuse during the election period.

Electoral Integrity Measures

Highlighting efforts to ensure a fair electoral process, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Election Officer Aashika Jain pointed out the district's comprehensive strategy to deal with the misuse of money and muscle power. The district, which includes three state legislative assembly constituencies, has enhanced its monitoring mechanisms through operational flying squad teams and static surveillance teams. Jain also introduced a 24×7 operational grievances cell and the cVigil app, encouraging public participation in maintaining the election code of conduct.

Media Monitoring and Public Engagement

To counter misinformation and uphold electoral fairness, a media monitoring cell has been established for round-the-clock surveillance of print, electronic, and social media. Additional Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke mentioned the cell's role in scrutinizing misleading information, fake news, and paid news. The administration is making concerted efforts to engage the public in safeguarding the electoral process, including facilitating online permissions for party activities through the Suvidha app.

As the electoral landscape in Mohali braces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the administration's proactive measures reflect a commitment to uphold democracy's sanctity by ensuring a secure, fair, and transparent electoral process. These initiatives not only serve to deter the traditional reliance on muscle power but also encourage a more informed and engaged electorate, potentially setting a precedent for election conduct across India.