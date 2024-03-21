Modi's India to Launch Its Own Democracy Index Amid International Downgrades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has initiated the development of an indigenous democracy ratings index through the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), aiming to offset recent downgrades by global organizations. This move comes as New Delhi expresses concerns over the potential impact of such downgrades on India's credit rating. The index, aligning more closely with the government's perspective, is expected to be unveiled potentially before the upcoming national elections, indicating a strategic timing for its release.

Context and Impetus for the Indian Democracy Index

International indices have recently demoted India's democracy status, prompting the Modi government to seek alternative narratives. Organizations like Freedom House and the Economist Intelligence Unit have categorized India as "partially free" and a "flawed democracy," respectively, citing legislative and policy moves by the current administration. In response, the Indian government has engaged ORF, a think tank with close ties to the government, to formulate a domestic democracy index. This endeavor aims to reflect a more favorable view of India's democratic health and counter the critiques implicit in global rankings.

Challenges and Criticisms of Global Democracy Indices

The Modi administration has openly criticized the methodologies and biases of existing global democracy rankings, questioning their legitimacy and objectivity. Senior officials have highlighted concerns over sample sizes, survey perceptions, and the one-size-fits-all approach of these indices. Furthermore, the Indian government has actively monitored its performance in several global indices, aiming to address and improve its standings. This proactive stance underscores a broader strategy to reassert control over India's international image, particularly concerning its democratic credentials.

Implications of India's Own Democracy Index

The development of an indigenous democracy index by India represents a significant step towards self-representation in the global arena. While it may provide an alternative narrative to Western-dominated rankings, the credibility and reception of this new index remain to be seen. Critics argue that such a move could be seen as an attempt to deflect legitimate concerns about democratic backsliding. However, supporters view it as a necessary counterbalance to perceived biases in international assessments. The success of this initiative will ultimately depend on its methodology, transparency, and acceptance both domestically and internationally.