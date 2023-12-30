en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:38 am EST
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a momentous journey, the ‘Modi Yatra’, to the city of Ayodhya, which is currently undergoing a transformation into Naya (New) Ayodhya. This significant event is part of a series of initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city, a revered site in Hindu mythology as the birthplace of Lord Rama. The Yatra encompasses the inauguration of various development projects, public addresses, and religious and cultural ceremonies, reflecting an ambitious agenda to promote cultural heritage, stimulate tourism, and drive economic growth in the region.

Revitalizing Ayodhya: A Confluence of Development and Heritage

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for 46 infrastructure projects in Ayodhya, collectively worth Rs 15,700 crore. These include the redevelopment of the Ayodhya Dham railway station and the unveiling of six Vande Bharat and two new Amrit Bharat trains. A significant highlight of the visit is the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, developed at a cost of over Rs 1,450 crore. The airport, expected to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually, is an exemplary blend of modern infrastructure and traditional aesthetics, with its terminal depicting the architecture of the upcoming Ram Mandir.

A Grand Welcome and a Vibrant Roadshow

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roadshow, witnessing performances by cultural troupes along the route. The city was adorned in festive colors to welcome the Prime Minister, evidencing the residents’ anticipation and excitement. The vibrant spectacle was broadcast live, providing viewers worldwide with real-time coverage of the event.

Setting the Stage for the Grand Consecration Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya sets the tone for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22. This significant event is likely to mark the culmination of one of the BJP’s major ideological projects. The forthcoming temple inauguration poses a quandary for the Opposition — whether to attend or abstain. Amidst this political conundrum, the city of Ayodhya bustles with preparations, eagerly awaiting the historic ceremony.

0
India Politics Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Mother Accused of Strangling Her 2-Year-Old Son

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Narendra Modi Kickstarts Landmark Development Projects in Uttar Pradesh

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru Student's Suicide Post-Suspension Sparks Protest, Opens Investigation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Transformational Projects in Ayodhya: A New Era of Development

By Dil Bar Irshad

Persistent Severe Fog in Delhi Disrupts Air Traffic and Deteriorates A ...
@India · 2 mins
Persistent Severe Fog in Delhi Disrupts Air Traffic and Deteriorates A ...
heart comment 0
Actor Nagarjuna and Wife Amala’s Courtesy Call to Telangana Chief Minister

By Dil Bar Irshad

Actor Nagarjuna and Wife Amala's Courtesy Call to Telangana Chief Minister
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Inquiry into Alleged Misuse of Housing Scheme Funds

By Rafia Tasleem

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Inquiry into Alleged Misuse of Housing Scheme Funds
Ayodhya Undergoes Major Redevelopment: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ayodhya Undergoes Major Redevelopment: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
41 seconds
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
3 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
6 mins
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
6 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
6 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
8 mins
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
8 mins
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
8 mins
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
9 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app