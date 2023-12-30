Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a momentous journey, the ‘Modi Yatra’, to the city of Ayodhya, which is currently undergoing a transformation into Naya (New) Ayodhya. This significant event is part of a series of initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city, a revered site in Hindu mythology as the birthplace of Lord Rama. The Yatra encompasses the inauguration of various development projects, public addresses, and religious and cultural ceremonies, reflecting an ambitious agenda to promote cultural heritage, stimulate tourism, and drive economic growth in the region.

Revitalizing Ayodhya: A Confluence of Development and Heritage

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for 46 infrastructure projects in Ayodhya, collectively worth Rs 15,700 crore. These include the redevelopment of the Ayodhya Dham railway station and the unveiling of six Vande Bharat and two new Amrit Bharat trains. A significant highlight of the visit is the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, developed at a cost of over Rs 1,450 crore. The airport, expected to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually, is an exemplary blend of modern infrastructure and traditional aesthetics, with its terminal depicting the architecture of the upcoming Ram Mandir.

A Grand Welcome and a Vibrant Roadshow

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roadshow, witnessing performances by cultural troupes along the route. The city was adorned in festive colors to welcome the Prime Minister, evidencing the residents’ anticipation and excitement. The vibrant spectacle was broadcast live, providing viewers worldwide with real-time coverage of the event.

Setting the Stage for the Grand Consecration Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya sets the tone for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22. This significant event is likely to mark the culmination of one of the BJP’s major ideological projects. The forthcoming temple inauguration poses a quandary for the Opposition — whether to attend or abstain. Amidst this political conundrum, the city of Ayodhya bustles with preparations, eagerly awaiting the historic ceremony.