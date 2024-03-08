Modi Unveils $15 Billion in Infrastructure Projects Pre-Election, Sparks Opposition Critique

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strategically approved a massive $15 billion worth of infrastructure projects, aiming to bolster support just days before the national elections are announced. Visiting states crucial for electoral gains, Modi's initiatives signal his commitment to elevating India's economic status on the global stage. However, these moves have not gone unnoticed by the opposition Congress party, which has voiced skepticism about the timing and substance of the projects.

Strategic Timing and Ambitious Goals

Between hectic tours of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar, Modi announced projects that underscore his vision for India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047. This ambition rides on the back of high growth and infrastructure development, themes that have been central to Modi's previous electoral campaigns. The timing of these announcements is particularly strategic, coming as they do before the election schedule is set, which will thereafter limit such grandiose schemes aimed at voter attraction. Modi's approach, however, has drawn criticism for what some see as a tactic to divert attention from pressing issues like high unemployment rates.

Opposition's Counter and Public Perception

The main opposition, Congress, led by vociferous critiques from its chief spokesman, Jairam Ramesh, has charged Modi with repackaging and inaugurating projects initiated before his tenure. Labeling Modi a "conjurer of lies," the opposition questions the originality and impact of these newly announced projects. Despite these accusations, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys favorable opinion polls, suggesting a strong position ahead of the elections. The party's promise of development, coupled with welfare schemes for women and farmers, appears to resonate with a significant portion of India's vast electorate.

India's Economic Trajectory and Global Standing

With an impressive 8.4% economic growth in the quarter leading to December, India stakes its claim as the fastest growing major economy in the world. In the face of global economic challenges, India's performance stands out, with retail inflation within the central bank's target and a buoyant stock market. Economists like Paras Jasrai highlight India's resilience amidst global headwinds, attributing it to robust economic policies and strategic infrastructure investments. As the world's largest election looms, the economic trajectory under Modi's leadership will be a critical factor in the BJP's quest for a third consecutive term.