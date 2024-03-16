Modi Targets Kerala's Development, Avoids CAA Topic in Election Rally

During a pivotal election campaign in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strategically steered clear of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) controversy, instead accentuating his government's development and welfare achievements. Amidst the heated political climate, Modi's speech was a calculated move, aiming to draw attention to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vision for Kerala's progress while subtly discrediting the governing Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] and the Congress for their alleged corruption and governance failures.

Development Over Division

Modi's campaign in Kerala was meticulously planned, focusing on showcasing the central government's initiatives that have benefited the state, such as Ujjwala, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Pradhan Manthri Kissan Yojana. By highlighting these programs, Modi aimed to connect with the electorate's aspirations for development and prosperity, sidestepping the contentious CAA issue that has been a focal point for the opposition. The Prime Minister accused the CPM and Congress of fostering corruption and instigating law and order problems, citing the attack on a Christian priest and campus violence as examples of their governance failures.

Strategic Silence on CAA

Prime Minister Modi's silence on the CAA during his Kerala visit was conspicuous, especially given the state's strong opposition to the Act. Both the ruling CPM and the opposition Congress have been vocal critics of the CAA, leveraging it as a major campaign issue against the BJP. The Kerala government's decision not to implement the CAA and to explore legal avenues against it underscores the state's resistance. Modi's decision to focus on development issues rather than engage in the CAA debate can be viewed as a strategic move to appeal to a broader audience and mitigate polarisation.

The BJP's Kerala Ambition

Modi reiterated his hope that the BJP will secure a significant number of seats in Kerala, a state where the party has historically struggled to make substantial inroads. Sharing the stage with notable BJP candidates, including individuals with familial ties to prominent Congress leaders, Modi's appeal for a BJP-led transformation in Kerala was emphatic. By emphasizing development and governance issues, Modi aimed to present the BJP as a viable alternative to the incumbent CPM and Congress, advocating for a change that he believes can only be brought about by the BJP's vision and policies.

As the election narrative unfolds in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign strategy reveals a deliberate focus on development and governance, avoiding divisive issues like the CAA. This approach highlights the BJP's attempt to broaden its appeal in a state where it has faced challenges in gaining a foothold. Whether this strategy will translate into electoral gains remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly sets the stage for a closely contested battle in Kerala, with development and governance taking center stage.