Modi-nomics vs Manmohan-nomics: A Riveting Debate Amid 2024 Budget Presentation

On the day of the 2024 interim budget's presentation, a riveting debate unfolded, drawing a parallel between the economic ideologies of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, often referred to as 'Modi-nomics', and those of his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, colloquially termed 'Manmohan-nomics'. This intellectual joust featured prominent figures such as Shashi Tharoor and Jayant Sinha, dissecting the differing economic strategies and philosophies of the two leaders.

Dissecting Modi-nomics Versus Manmohan-nomics

The discourse revolved around pivotal economic paradigms, including driving growth, managing inflation, strategizing poverty alleviation, and fostering job creation. It was a momentous occasion, offering insights into the contrasting economic vision and implementation strategies of the two premiers.

Political Crossroads: Central Probe Agencies' Role

As the budget discussion progressed, the narrative shifted towards the role of central probe agencies in India's political landscape. The recent arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, implicated in a scam, brought the agencies' impartiality into sharp focus.

Are Central Probe Agencies Becoming Political Weapons?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has evaded five summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate, emerged as a focal point of the debate on Rajdeep Sardesai's show. The discourse questioned whether these central probe agencies are being manipulated as instruments to intimidate the Opposition. Parallels were drawn between Soren's arrest and the potential repercussions Kejriwal might face, stirring profound implications for India's democratic ethos.