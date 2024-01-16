PM Modi Links Lord Ram's Teachings to Good Governance at NACIN Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized the teachings of Lord Ram on good governance and societal conduct during the inauguration of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Palasamudram, Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted that Lord Ram serves as an epitome of good governance in social life, positioning him as an inspiration for institutions and individuals alike.
Lord Ram's Teachings as a Cornerstone of Governance
The Prime Minister expressed his belief that the life and teachings of Lord Ram transcend mere devotion and can inspire institutions, like NACIN, to create new dimensions for good governance. He drew parallels between governance principles and the spiritual and cultural lessons of Lord Ram, stating that the lessons from Lord Ram's life extend to nurturing virtues of integrity, duty, and discipline in governance.
Participation in the Pran Pratishtha Event
As the nation prepares for the Pran Pratishtha event of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi revealed that he has begun observing all rituals and 'niyams' of an 11-day 'Anushthan'. Expressing his gratitude, he communicated that he would represent all Indians at the event, which he described as the culmination of a 500-year-long patient struggle.
Good Governance in Trade and Commerce
Modi underscored the government's effort to simplify the tax structure through the introduction of GST and a faceless tax assessment system, leading to record tax collections. He emphasized that these revenues are reinvested into social welfare programs, thereby reducing poverty and promoting societal well-being. He expressed confidence that NACIN will play a vital role in promoting good governance, thereby propelling trade and commerce in India.
During his visit to the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Modi listened to the Ranganatha Ramayan in Telugu. This temple holds historical and cultural significance as it is believed to be the location where Jatayu fell after being wounded by Ravan, and where Lord Ram granted him moksha.
In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech underscored the profound impact of Lord Ram's teachings on good governance and the potential role they can play in shaping India's trade and commerce sectors. By linking spiritual teachings with administrative principles, he provided a unique perspective on governance that resonates deeply with the cultural ethos of India.