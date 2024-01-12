en English
India

Modi Inaugurates India’s Longest Sea Bridge, Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Modi Inaugurates India’s Longest Sea Bridge, Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe

India’s longest sea bridge, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu, was inaugurated yesterday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘dear friend’ and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, crediting him with the vision for the MTHL project. Modi drew attention to the significant support extended by the Japanese government, particularly the crucial loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which breathed a new lease of life into the project in 2017.

A Bridge to Transform Mumbai’s Connectivity

The MTHL, constructed at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, spans 22 kilometers, 16.5 km of which stretches over the sea. The bridge promises to drastically reduce travel time between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Raigad district from an hour and a half to around 20 minutes. The MTHL has been designed to enhance connectivity to the Mumbai International Airport and the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport, reduce travel time to Pune, Goa, and South India, and improve links between the Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Revitalizing a Stalled Project

Work on the MTHL project had been stalled for years but resumed in April 2018 following financial assistance from Japan. The bridge’s opening to commuters marks a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure development. This remarkable infrastructure also stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and Japan, symbolized by the bond between Modi and Abe.

Remembering Shinzo Abe

The inauguration was also marked by Modi’s remembrance of Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese PM, who was assassinated on July 8, 2022, during a campaign speech in Nara, Japan. Modi had attended Abe’s state funeral in September 2022 and expressed a personal sense of loss, calling Abe an ‘outstanding leader,’ a ‘towering global statesman,’ and a ‘great champion of India-Japan friendship.’ The inauguration of the MTHL, a project close to Abe’s heart, underscores the deep void left by his absence, both in Japan and globally.

India Japan Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

