Finance

Modi Government’s Upcoming Budget: Key Announcements Expected Ahead of 2024 Elections

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:09 am EST
As India braces for the general elections in 2024, the upcoming budget announcement by the Modi government is anticipated with bated breath. However, contrary to expectations, the budget is predicted to be less comprehensive than usual. Despite this, industry experts are foreseeing potential pivotal declarations that could significantly influence the government’s rapport with voters ahead of the elections.

(Read Also: High-Performance Computing to Revolutionize Weather Forecasting in India)

A Steep Rise in Tax Collections

The Modi government is projected to witness a significant surge in tax collections, with estimates predicting an increase beyond Rs 19 lakh crore over the next ten years. A noteworthy upswing has been observed in direct tax collections, soaring from Rs 6.38 lakh crore in FY 2013-14 to Rs 16.61 lakh crore in FY 2022-23. The government has been diligently streamlining the tax regime, offering reduced rates and curbing exemptions. In the 2023-24 Budget, amendments were introduced to the individual income tax system. These amendments included a rise in basic exemption limits and the introduction of standard deductions to lessen the tax burden on individuals. GST collections have also seen a considerable climb, reaching a monthly zenith of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April 2023.

Anticipation of Fuel Price Cuts

With the general elections looming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is speculated to announce significant cuts in the retail prices of petrol and diesel before the year concludes. It is believed that these reductions could exceed Rs 8 per litre. The Petroleum Ministry has prepared a proposal incorporating these potential cuts for the Prime Minister’s approval. The rationale behind the ministry’s proposal for substantial reductions is the noticeable drop in the purchase price of imported crude oil, the primary ingredient for producing these fuels. The average crude oil price in 2022-23 was $93.15 a barrel.

(Read Also: MGNREGA: The Lifeline of Rural India and the Upcoming Union Budget)

Projected Growth in Direct Tax Collections

The direct tax collections for personal income and corporate tax are predicted to rise to over Rs 19 lakh crore in the ten years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. The government has been tirelessly working to simplify the tax regime with lower rates and fewer exemptions. The number of individual taxpayers has increased significantly, indicating a widening of the tax base. The digitalization of tax administration and focus on formalization of the economy have contributed to higher tax compliance rates. The monthly GST collection has reached a new peak, and the average gross monthly GST collection in 2023-24 has increased by 11% compared to the previous financial year.

Finance India Politics
