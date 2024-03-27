Modi Government's Crackdown on NGOs: Impact on India's Civil Society and Poor

Since Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took power in 2014, there has been a systematic dismantling of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in India, impacting millions and altering the fabric of its civil society. This crackdown, seen as both risky and costly, has targeted organizations that have been instrumental in supporting the poor across the nation, with significant consequences for public health, education, and policy research.

Advertisment

Decade-Long Assault on NGOs

Under Modi's administration, thousands of charities have been shuttered or critically weakened. The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), introduced in 1976, has been the government's tool of choice, revoking or suspending nearly 17,000 licenses for foreign contributions since 2014. High-profile victims include Care India, which laid off 4,000 employees, and the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), which has been stripped of its ability to receive foreign donations, jeopardizing its existence. The crackdown reflects a sharp decline in India's civil society health, raising concerns about the motivations behind these actions and their alignment with the government's Hindu-first ideology.

The Impact on Policy and Public Services

Advertisment

The most affected are organizations involved in policy, research, and public services, many of which rely significantly on foreign funding. The government's actions have not only stifled dissent but also compromised the delivery of essential services to the most vulnerable. The state's dependence on NGOs for basic services such as education and healthcare highlights the critical gap left in the wake of this crackdown. Despite the government's push for a more centralized state approach to development, the weakening of the NGO sector underlines the enduring need for a strong civil society in addressing India's complex social challenges.

Broader Implications and Future Outlook

The systematic targeting of NGOs by the Modi government raises questions about the future of civil society in India and its ability to serve the poor and marginalized. As organizations like CPR face existential threats, the space for critical voices and alternative development models shrinks, potentially undermining India's democratic foundations and social equity. The long-term consequences of these policies, both for India's global standing and its internal social cohesion, remain to be seen, but the immediate impact on millions of lives is undeniably profound.