Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the INDI alliance and INDIA bloc, alleging that they exploit religious sites and festivals for personal gain. The Prime Minister made these remarks at an event in Kerala, drawing attention to the mismanagement of the Sabarimala pilgrimage and the politicization of the ‘Thrissur Pooram’ festival as proof of the state government’s ineptitude.

Accusations of Obstruction

Modi accused the alliance of obstructing development in Kerala for their own political advantage. He referenced opposition to his central government and issues such as gold smuggling to underscore his allegations. The Prime Minister’s fierce criticism comes amidst a backdrop of increasing political tension and competition in Kerala.

Women Empowerment Initiatives

Modi also took the opportunity to highlight his administration’s initiatives aimed at empowering women. Among these, he mentioned the provision of Ujjwala gas connections and piped water to millions of households, both critical elements in improving the quality of life for many Indian women.

In terms of legislative action, he emphasized the passing of the ‘Nari Shakti Adhiniyam’, a law that reserves seats for women in parliaments and legislative assemblies. Modi also referred to the abolition of triple talaq, a controversial practice that has been seen as detrimental to the rights of Muslim women.

Notable Attendees

The event, titled ‘Sthree Shakti Modikkoppam’, was attended by several notable personalities. Among them were sports icon PT Usha, renowned actress Shobana, and acclaimed singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi.

The Prime Minister’s comments have sparked a wave of discussions and debates across the country, shedding light on the intricate dynamics of India’s political landscape.