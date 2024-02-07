Modi Criticizes Congress, Expresses Confidence in NDA's Victory, and Envisions a Self-Reliant India by 2047

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fervent speech during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, unleashing a torrent of criticism on the Congress party. He capitalized on recent remarks by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about internal disputes within the INDIA bloc over seat allocation. Modi projected a robust belief in the forthcoming victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the ambition of fostering a developed India ('Viksit Bharat').

Comparing Governments and Addressing Opposition

Modi defended his government's performance by drawing stark contrasts with the previous Congress regime, which he associated with phrases like 'fragile five' and 'policy paralysis.' The Prime Minister also addressed Congress's stance on reservations, citing a letter by Jawaharlal Nehru to underscore Congress's historical opposition to job quotas. He took potshots at Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the opposition cannot suppress his government's voice, which is backed by the people.

Government's Efforts and Achievements

Modi shed light on his government's initiatives to erase colonial legacies, bolster indigenous products, and encourage Indian languages. He cited significant efforts towards the empowerment of SC, ST, OBC, and tribal communities. The Prime Minister detailed accomplishments in education, health, and social justice sectors, pledging to persist with these endeavors. Furthermore, Modi emphasized the significance of state-level progress for national advancement and the approach of cooperative federalism.

Pandemic Response and Future Vision

Modi commended the nation's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of G20 events across the country. He envisaged further progress in multiple sectors, including infrastructure, energy, sports, tourism, and the digital economy, as part of the journey towards a self-reliant ('Atmanirbhar') India by 2047.