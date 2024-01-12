en English
Politics

Moderate Democrats Rally to Support Speaker Mike Johnson Amidst GOP Dissension

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
Moderate Democrats Rally to Support Speaker Mike Johnson Amidst GOP Dissension

Following a historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy, the former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, a group of moderate Democrats have indicated their willingness to support the current Speaker, Mike Johnson. This comes as Johnson faces potential threats from within his party, similar to those that led to McCarthy’s removal from his position – a historic first that saw a Speaker ousted mid-term.

A United Front Against Congressional Dysfunction

These Democrats’ overtures of support are an indication of their desire to prevent further congressional dysfunction. Their anonymous pledge illustrates a preference for stability within the House, as they prepare to back Johnson against threats from far-right conservatives within the Grand Old Party (GOP). This support provides Johnson with a firmer footing in his speakership, despite ongoing threats from hardline conservatives within the GOP.

The Threat from Within and the $1.59 Trillion Deal

These threats primarily revolve around a contentious $1.59 trillion spending deal that Johnson negotiated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. This deal is critical to prevent a government shutdown and meet certain deadlines for federal programs. However, it has drawn the ire of far-right members of the GOP, including Rep. Chip Roy and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have threatened to use a ‘motion to vacate’ to force a vote to remove Johnson from his position as Speaker.

The Road Ahead for Speaker Johnson

Despite facing similar threats to those that ousted his predecessor, Johnson remains committed to the spending deal and seems unperturbed by the conservative threats. He has repeatedly asserted his alignment with hardline conservative values, and his position appears to be more secure than previously known, with the support from moderate Democrats. The GOP’s narrow majority means that a small number of dissenting Republicans, combined with Democratic support, could ensure Johnson’s continuation as Speaker. Before any potential vote to remove Johnson, Democrats will discuss their options, with many indicating a preference to avoid further congressional dysfunction. Some, like Rep. Don Beyer, would look to Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for guidance but express a desire to support Johnson to ensure stability.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

