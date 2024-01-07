en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Moderate Democrats Break Away from Radical Left, Reshaping Party Dynamics

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Moderate Democrats Break Away from Radical Left, Reshaping Party Dynamics

A transformation is underway within the Democratic Party as moderate Democrats increasingly decouple themselves from the party’s radical elements. The simmering tension over diverse issues recently found a flashpoint in the Gaza conflict, prompting figures like Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres to assert their positions, even in the face of criticism from the left wing of the party.

Moderates Taking a Stand

John Fetterman, once a darling of the progressive camp, has demonstrated his unequivocal support for Israel and its endeavors to dismantle Hamas. His public disregard for the left’s disapproval is reminiscent of the stance taken by President Joe Biden during his election campaign. Similarly, Ritchie Torres, despite conforming to numerous progressive identity markers, has chosen not to align with the extreme positions adopted by the left-leaning ‘Squad’ within the party.

Political Consequences for Democrats

The friction between the Democratic mainstream and the fringe left is not without its political implications. Representative Jamaal Bowman, who is perceived as being anti-Israel, is now facing a primary challenge from George Latimer, the Westchester County executive. This indicates a possible shift in the Democratic strategy, favoring alignment with centrist independents and disillusioned Republicans over appeasing the extreme left.

Implications for the Democratic Party

The internal dynamics of the Democratic Party are set to influence the upcoming elections and President Biden’s potential re-election campaign significantly. The mainstream Democrats appear ready to counteract the radical left’s disruptive tactics and secure a more centrist and stable political future. This shift could profoundly impact the party’s strategy and cohesion.

0
Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
52 seconds ago
Prison Confessions Reveal Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dark Past; HuffPost Stands for Free Journalism
In a raw and riveting narrative, former inmate Gypsy Rose Blanchard recounts her harrowing life experiences in a new docuseries, ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.’ This candid account, aired in the wake of Blanchard’s release after serving 8 1/2 years of a 10-year sentence, shatters the facade of a seemingly normal mother-daughter relationship,
Prison Confessions Reveal Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dark Past; HuffPost Stands for Free Journalism
IDF Discloses Photograph of Enigmatic Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif
9 mins ago
IDF Discloses Photograph of Enigmatic Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif
Lawsuit Challenges Twin Lakes Park Transfer, Citing Violation of Original Deed
10 mins ago
Lawsuit Challenges Twin Lakes Park Transfer, Citing Violation of Original Deed
Historic Kent Woodland Defiled by Illegal Waste Dumping: An In-Depth Look
4 mins ago
Historic Kent Woodland Defiled by Illegal Waste Dumping: An In-Depth Look
Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living
4 mins ago
Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living
Former NRA Executive Admits Wrongdoing in Corruption Case, Agrees to $100,000 Settlement
8 mins ago
Former NRA Executive Admits Wrongdoing in Corruption Case, Agrees to $100,000 Settlement
Latest Headlines
World News
Prison Confessions Reveal Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dark Past; HuffPost Stands for Free Journalism
52 seconds
Prison Confessions Reveal Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dark Past; HuffPost Stands for Free Journalism
Mick McCarthy Attends Maidstone's Historic FA Cup Victory at George Elokobi's Invitation
2 mins
Mick McCarthy Attends Maidstone's Historic FA Cup Victory at George Elokobi's Invitation
Spectrum of Victories: High School Girls' Basketball Games Unfold Across Regions
2 mins
Spectrum of Victories: High School Girls' Basketball Games Unfold Across Regions
AfghanAtalan Embarks on Historic Maiden T20I Tour to India
2 mins
AfghanAtalan Embarks on Historic Maiden T20I Tour to India
Collin Sexton's Stellar Performance Powers Utah Jazz to Victory
2 mins
Collin Sexton's Stellar Performance Powers Utah Jazz to Victory
Maryville R-II Coaching Staff Embraces Three Dimensional Coaching
3 mins
Maryville R-II Coaching Staff Embraces Three Dimensional Coaching
Brazilian Study Finds No Major Change in Foodborne Infections Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
4 mins
Brazilian Study Finds No Major Change in Foodborne Infections Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
UMKC Triumphs Over Portland State in College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
UMKC Triumphs Over Portland State in College Basketball Showdown
McAnulty Family's 13-Year Struggle For Habitable Home Prompts Apology from Aspire Housing
4 mins
McAnulty Family's 13-Year Struggle For Habitable Home Prompts Apology from Aspire Housing
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
49 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
53 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
57 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app