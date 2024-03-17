Model Code of Conduct: Karnataka EC to Monitor Water Tankers Amid Crisis

With the declaration of the model code of conduct in Karnataka, the Election Commission's vigilant eye on water tanker movements marks a significant step towards ensuring fair electoral practices amidst the ongoing severe water scarcity in Bengaluru. This move comes in the wake of the state government's intervention to regulate water tanker prices in the capital, highlighting the critical intersection of basic utilities and electoral integrity.

Regulatory Measures in Times of Crisis

The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, has taken decisive action by nationalizing private water tankers in Bengaluru, setting a price cap to combat the exorbitant rates charged due to the acute water shortage. This regulation aims to alleviate the financial burden on residents who have been paying upwards of ₹2000 for water, a necessity that previously cost less than ₹800. In a broader scope, this crisis has affected at least 412 panchayats across 98 taluks, with 204 water tankers deployed to supply water to 175 villages grappling with the drinking water crisis.

Electoral Integrity Amidst Water Woes

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Karnataka Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in two phases on April 26 and May 7, covering 28 seats. The Commission's decision to monitor water tanker movements underscores its commitment to ensuring that electoral processes are not tainted by the manipulation of essential services for voter influence. Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena's statement emphasizes the Commission's readiness to take action against any political entity attempting to leverage water supply for electoral gains, with citizens urged to report any irregularities.

Implications for Democracy and Governance

This intertwining of basic utility management and electoral fairness presents a unique case study in the governance of scarce resources in times of crisis. The proactive measures by the state government and the Election Commission set a precedent for how democracies can navigate the challenges posed by natural scarcities without compromising on electoral integrity. As Karnataka navigates through this water crisis, the actions taken today may well define the state's resilience and commitment to fair democratic processes in the face of adversity.