MoD Voices National Security Concerns Over England-France Aquind Power Link

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has raised significant national security concerns over Aquind Ltd's proposed electricity interconnector project, which aims to lay cables between Portsmouth, Hampshire, and Normandy, France. The MoD's apprehensions were detailed in a letter to the planning inspectorate, urging a collaborative effort with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to address these issues. Aquind has expressed its willingness to engage with the MoD and DESNZ to resolve any issues, amidst frustration over the unclear nature of the concerns raised.

The Core of the Concern

The MoD's unease centers around the proposed route of the electricity cables, which would span from Normandy to Eastney, crossing through key areas within England. This ambitious project, spearheaded by Aquind Ltd, has been under scrutiny due to its potential implications on national security, highlighted by the MoD's request for a more collaborative approach to address its concerns. The ministry has asked for a six-week extension to prepare its representations, emphasizing the need for a process that protects its sensitive concerns while allowing for feedback from both Aquind and the government department.

Aquind's Response and the Project's Background

Aquind spokesperson, Ben Iorio, expressed disappointment over the MoD's last-minute intervention, which he believes could negatively impact not only the Aquind project but also other developments and marine activities in and around Portsmouth. Despite this, Aquind remains ready to address the planning-related questions from the MoD. The company, part-owned by Russian-born former oil executive Victor Fedotov, has faced increased scrutiny after a BBC Panorama programme revealed significant donations to Conservative MPs. Moreover, a recent High Court decision overturned the government's refusal to grant permission for the £1.2bn link, adding another layer of complexity to the project's progression.

Looking Forward: Implications and Next Steps

The MoD's concerns and the subsequent dialogue between Aquind and government departments underscore the delicate balance between national security and the advancement of significant infrastructural projects. As the situation develops, the ultimate decision by Claire Coutinho, the secretary of state of energy security and net zero, will not only determine the fate of the Aquind project but also set precedents for how similar concerns are addressed in future infrastructure developments. This ongoing saga reflects the intricate interplay between security, politics, and economic interests, with far-reaching implications for all stakeholders involved.