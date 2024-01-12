en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence

In a move to bolster voter confidence and ensure election integrity, Tarrant County, Texas, conducted a mock election, testing the security of voting equipment. The event, held in the county’s Election Administration warehouse, invited the public to participate in a hands-on examination of the voting process and the equipment involved.

Testing the Waters

Similar to a 2022 initiative, this mock election sought to prepare the county and its citizens for the early voting for the March 5 primary, slated to begin on February 20. Participants selected six devices to test, casting their votes and scrutinizing the process. The exercise resulted in the processing of 16 absentee and approximately 40 in-person ballots.

Bipartisan Oversight

Ensuring a transparent and bipartisan process, ballot board members from the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties were present. Clinton Ludwig, the Elections administrator, threw an open challenge to attendees to try and manipulate the voting machines. Despite this, no attempts were successful, affirming the security of the system.

Demystifying the Process

Assistant administrator Troy Havard intermittently paused the proceedings to elucidate the functioning of the machines and ballot boxes, making the process more accessible and understandable to the public. Democratic ballot board member Katherine Cano and Republican judge David Lambertsen underscored the significance of the mock election in fostering voter confidence and showcasing the system’s robust security measures.

The final act of the mock election involved counting the votes, both manually and through machines. The tallies from both methods matched, reinforcing the reliability of the voting equipment and validating the integrity of the process.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
1 hour ago
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Geopolitical Tensions in Upcoming Election
Taiwan’s looming presidential and parliamentary elections are drawing attention not just towards geopolitical tensions with China, but also to domestic concerns such as employment and housing. These issues have become the focal point of the island’s younger voters. Ziwei, a 32-year-old civil servant, embodies the broader economic struggles faced by many young Taiwanese, as she
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Geopolitical Tensions in Upcoming Election
Hopes for Peace Amid Tensions: An Eye on Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election
3 hours ago
Hopes for Peace Amid Tensions: An Eye on Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid, Shaking Up Republican Primary
4 hours ago
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid, Shaking Up Republican Primary
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
1 hour ago
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
2 hours ago
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
Election Reporting Errors in Virginia: An Insight into the Prince William Miscount
2 hours ago
Election Reporting Errors in Virginia: An Insight into the Prince William Miscount
Latest Headlines
World News
Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach's Loyalty
2 mins
Oregon Ducks Score Big: Secure Top Wide Receiver and Coach's Loyalty
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
4 mins
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
5 mins
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
5 mins
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
5 mins
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
6 mins
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
9 mins
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
9 mins
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
9 mins
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app