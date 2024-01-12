Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence

In a move to bolster voter confidence and ensure election integrity, Tarrant County, Texas, conducted a mock election, testing the security of voting equipment. The event, held in the county’s Election Administration warehouse, invited the public to participate in a hands-on examination of the voting process and the equipment involved.

Testing the Waters

Similar to a 2022 initiative, this mock election sought to prepare the county and its citizens for the early voting for the March 5 primary, slated to begin on February 20. Participants selected six devices to test, casting their votes and scrutinizing the process. The exercise resulted in the processing of 16 absentee and approximately 40 in-person ballots.

Bipartisan Oversight

Ensuring a transparent and bipartisan process, ballot board members from the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties were present. Clinton Ludwig, the Elections administrator, threw an open challenge to attendees to try and manipulate the voting machines. Despite this, no attempts were successful, affirming the security of the system.

Demystifying the Process

Assistant administrator Troy Havard intermittently paused the proceedings to elucidate the functioning of the machines and ballot boxes, making the process more accessible and understandable to the public. Democratic ballot board member Katherine Cano and Republican judge David Lambertsen underscored the significance of the mock election in fostering voter confidence and showcasing the system’s robust security measures.

The final act of the mock election involved counting the votes, both manually and through machines. The tallies from both methods matched, reinforcing the reliability of the voting equipment and validating the integrity of the process.