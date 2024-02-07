Mob Attack on Kisii Woman Representative Donya Toto During Burial in Ogembo

In an alarming turn of events, Kisii Woman Representative Donya Toto became the target of a volatile mob during a burial ceremony in Ogembo, Kisii. The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, resulted in significant damage to a government vehicle and a distressing injury to one of Toto's female staff members.

Advertisment

Unforeseen Attack

The staff member suffered a neck injury when a stone, hurled by one of the mob members, shattered the rear screen of the vehicle. At the time of the incident, Toto was present at the funeral for local contractor Daniel Ondari in the Bomachoge Chache region.

Triggered by a Donation

Advertisment

The attack, as Toto indicated, was sparked off by a donation made on her behalf by South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro. The gesture, far from being received as a goodwill offering, stirred unrest in the crowd leading to the unexpected violence.

Condemnation and Concern

The incident was widely condemned by local contractors and their officials. UDA Nominee Edna Kwamboka termed it as 'unfortunate', echoing the sentiment of many in the community. Following the attack, a perturbed Toto spoke to journalists from her office in Kisii town, expressing her bewilderment over the crowd's reaction to the donation and voicing her concern over the escalating thuggery in Kisii.

The incident underscores the need for peaceful discourse and negotiation in the face of disagreements, as well as the importance of maintaining the safety and dignity of public figures and their staff. As investigations into the incident continue, it is hoped that those responsible for the violence will be brought to justice swiftly.