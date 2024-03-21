Mnangagwa's Future Uncertain: No Third Term, But Aims for 2030 Stay Amidst Chiwenga's Ambitions

Amidst swirling rumors and political maneuvering in Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's biographer, Eddie Cross, has openly dismissed the possibility of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga succeeding Mnangagwa, should the latter step down. While speculation about Mnangagwa extending his term beyond the stipulated 2028 has been rampant, Cross, in a revealing interview on HSTV's FreeTalk, confidently stated that Chiwenaga's political journey is poised to end alongside Mnangagwa's, underscoring a significant shift within the nation's political landscape.

Background and Speculations

Since ascending to power through a coup that ousted former leader Robert Mugabe in 2017, Mnangagwa's presidency has been fraught with speculation regarding his tenure and potential successors. Recent developments, including slogans promoted at Zanu PF events hinting at Mnangagwa's stay till 2030, have fueled discussions about his political strategies. Eddie Cross, having spent considerable time with Mnangagwa during his biographical work, shared insights into the President's intentions, emphasizing a generational shift within Zanu PF and Mnangagwa's plans for retirement in 2028.

Chiwenga's Position and Influence

Despite some reports suggesting Vice-President Chiwenga's strong backing from influential figures, Cross elaborated on Mnangagwa's decisive actions to dismantle such influences, particularly in the realms of fuel and mining. This strategic move not only highlights Mnangagwa's commitment to curbing monopolistic practices but also signals a clear direction for the country's governance, steering away from past affiliations and towards a more inclusive and progressive political framework.

Political Dynamics and Future Implications

The conversation around Mnangagwa's tenure and Chiwenga's political fate sheds light on the intricate dynamics within Zimbabwe's ruling party. Cross's assertions about the inevitable generational change encapsulate a broader narrative of transformation and renewal, potentially ushering in a new era of leadership that diverges from the old guard's legacy. As Zimbabwe navigates these complex political waters, the focus remains on how these developments will shape the nation's future, particularly in terms of governance, democracy, and societal progress.