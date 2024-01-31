MLPD Disappointed as Sidewalk Snow Clearing Motion Stalls at City Hall

As winter's icy grip tightens over Winnipeg, the city's sidewalks and transportation paths remain treacherous for the most vulnerable, mainly persons with disabilities and low-income individuals. The Manitoba League of Persons with Disabilities (MLPD) recently voiced its disappointment as a critical motion to prioritize snow clearing on sidewalks was left in limbo at city hall.

The Snow Clearing Proposal

Coun. Matt Allard introduced the motion, which proposed treating all sidewalks and transportation paths on par with Priority 1 routes. These Priority 1 routes are cleared within 36 hours of a snowfall of five centimeters. The motion also sought to engage contractors to remove snow accumulating on sidewalks, enhancing safety and accessibility during the harsh winter months.

Proposal Hits a Roadblock

Despite its potential to significantly improve winter conditions for many Winnipeg residents, the motion was set aside - received as information, not recommended for action. This decision sparked frustration and dissatisfaction among the MLPD members, who viewed the motion as a much-needed step towards ensuring accessibility and safety for individuals with disabilities.

Plight of the Vulnerable

Melissa Graham, the MLPD's executive director, emphasized the serious challenges posed by inadequate snow clearing. For people with disabilities and for low-income individuals living in areas where sidewalks are not prioritized, heavy snowfall can mean being effectively trapped in their homes, unable to navigate the dangerous, uncleared paths. She shared that many choose not to venture outside during winter due to these unsafe conditions.

MLPD's Awareness Campaign

Undeterred by the city hall's lack of action, the MLPD is taking matters into its own hands. The organization has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the barriers created by inadequate snow plowing. They are inviting Winnipeg residents to share their stories and photos, highlighting the impact of this issue on their daily lives. Despite some improvements in recent years, Graham emphasized that snow clearing in Winnipeg is still not at an adequate level to ensure accessibility for all, indicating a pressing need for policy changes.