MLAs Call for Public Inquiry Into N.W.T. Wildfire Response and Treatment of Vulnerable Populations

In the aftermath of the devastating 2023 wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories (N.W.T.), Yellowknife MLAs are leading a call for a public inquiry into the territory's wildfire response. The focus of this inquiry is notably geared towards the issues encountered by vulnerable populations during the crisis. Dehcho MLA Sheryl Yakeleya and Range Lake MLA Kieron Testart sparked the call in the legislature, underlining the urgency to investigate the impact on shelter users and seniors during the disaster.

Concerns Over Treatment of Shelter Users and Seniors

Yellowknife North MLA Shauna Morgan voiced concerns about shelter users who were evacuated to Edmonton and Calgary without adequate support. The lack of assistance led to a series of unfortunate events, with some individuals being expelled from hotels and others forced to resort to shelters. Morgan’s comments shone a light on the need for a comprehensive plan to provide sufficient support to the most vulnerable during such crises.

Government Response and Need for Independent Inquiry

Premier R.J Simpson affirmed that the government is conducting reviews through two departments to learn from the evacuation blunders. They are actively seeking feedback from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that aided vulnerable populations during the crisis. However, Morgan argues for an independent inquiry, pointing to shattered trust and the necessity for an impartial party to conduct an exhaustive and unbiased review.

Role of NGOs and Reimbursement Concerns

Several NGOs, including the YWCA NWT and AVENS, a seniors community, reported that they have not yet been consulted for the review. They stressed the need for strategic planning and collaboration in future evacuations. Another issue raised was the reimbursement for NGOs, which incurred substantial costs supporting their clients during the evacuation. The government suggested insurance as a first recourse, but AVENS CEO Daryl Dolynny expressed concerns about the financial burden, as insurance does not cover all expenses. Morgan emphasized the importance of the government providing a clear plan and timeline for reimbursement to NGOs under financial strain.