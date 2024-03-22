M.K. Stalin Targets PM Modi Over 'Himalayan Scam' in Electoral Bonds, Launches Campaign

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin embarked on his Lok Sabha election campaign with a forceful critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of overseeing a 'Himalayan scam' through the electoral bonds scheme. At a rally in Siruganur, Stalin charged Modi with hypocrisy in his anti-corruption stance, while alleging the BJP has amassed over ₹8,000 crore via electoral bonds, implicating the scheme as a major corruption conduit.

Electoral Bonds Controversy

Stalin, addressing a crowd in support of DMK and MDMK candidates, leveraged the recent CAG report findings to highlight alleged corruption under Modi's administration, including the contentious Rafale deal. He argued that the electoral bonds scheme, intended to ensure transparency in political funding, has instead facilitated anonymous, substantial donations to the BJP, raising questions about the influence of money on politics. The DMK leader's accusations come amidst broader scrutiny and legal challenges against the electoral bonds scheme for lacking transparency.

Opposition Unity and Accusations of Vindictiveness

Amidst his campaign, Stalin depicted the BJP's actions, including the arrest of opposition figures like Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as evidence of a vindictive approach towards dissent. He emphasized the unity of opposition parties under the INDIA bloc, portraying it as a significant challenge to the BJP's dominance. Additionally, he criticized the central government's financial allocations to Tamil Nadu and accused the AIADMK of facilitating the BJP's agenda through a 'secret alliance.'

Implications for Upcoming Elections

As the campaign heats up, Stalin's allegations against the BJP and the electoral bonds scheme underscore the intense political battle ahead. With the opposition rallying under the INDIA bloc, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections promise to be a referendum on not just the incumbent government's performance but also on the integrity of India's electoral financing mechanisms. The DMK's campaign, beginning with a bold attack on the Prime Minister, sets the stage for a contentious electoral season, with potential long-term implications for political funding transparency and governance in India.