MK Stalin Criticizes FM Sitharaman's 'Alms' Remark, Predicts BJP Defeat in Lok Sabha Polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her recent remarks on financial aid to flood-affected families in the state. He accused her of insulting the people and said the BJP's defeat was certain in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Accusations and Electoral Implications

Addressing election campaigns in Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari, Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government will approach the Supreme Court against the Centre, accusing it of not giving enough funds to the flood-affected families in the state. "The Finance Minister is not giving us any relief funds. When the state government is providing financial assistance to the affected people, Nirmala Sitharaman terms it as 'alms'. It’s the right of the people. When you insult the people in a democracy, then your defeat is written," he said.

Stalin's Challenge to Sitharaman

Continuing his tirade against Sitharaman, Stalin said, "Why don't you come to meet the people? They will have an answer for you. After that, you won't even remember the word 'alms'. Do they think they can speak anything just because they have power?" Stalin accused the BJP of ignoring the welfare needs of Tamil Nadu. "While one union minister calls Tamil people beggars, another union minister portrays Tamils as terrorists. Why do they have so much anger and hatred towards Tamil Nadu?" he questioned.

Flood Relief and Political Backlash

Last year, Sitharaman said the Centre had released Rs 900 crore in two instalments for flood relief to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu, which has 39 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in a single phase on April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4. This financial and verbal conflict between the state and central governments underscores the intense political rivalry and its implications for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As the political atmosphere heats up, the dispute highlights not only the immediate concerns regarding flood relief but also reflects broader issues of federalism, state rights, and electoral politics in India. Stalin's bold predictions and accusations against the Finance Minister stir the political pot, setting the stage for a fiercely contested election.