en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mizoram Invites CBI to Fight Corruption: A Step Towards Transparency

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:24 pm EST
Mizoram Invites CBI to Fight Corruption: A Step Towards Transparency

The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, has taken to social media to announce that the Mizoram state government has granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct investigations within its jurisdiction. This move signifies the government’s commitment to combating corruption and promoting transparency in governance.

Stepping Towards Transparency

By giving the green light to the CBI to operate in Mizoram, the government is demonstrating a significant step towards accountability in its administrative practices. This decision comes in the wake of incidents or allegations of corruption that have necessitated a higher level of scrutiny. The CBI, a premier investigating agency in India, is expected to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, reinforcing public trust in the government’s endeavors to root out corruption.

CBI’s Focus on High Profile Cases

The CBI’s entry into Mizoram is marked by its immediate involvement in a high-profile case involving land purchase and sale transactions of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra, and his wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The federal probe agency has alleged that Vadra has a close association with C C Thampi, a UAE-based NRI businessman currently out on bail since his arrest in January 2020.

Money Laundering and Tax Evasion Charges

The investigation revolves around charges of money laundering and tax evasion against Thampi for allegedly holding undisclosed assets abroad. The seriousness of these allegations underscores the state government’s commitment to fighting corruption, regardless of the individuals involved, and establishing a culture of accountability and transparency.

With the CBI now permitted to operate in Mizoram, it is expected that cases of corruption within the state will be thoroughly scrutinized, and justice will be served. This move by the Mizoram government is a significant stride in ensuring accountability and fostering trust among its citizens.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jagannath Temple Braces for New Year's Day Surge with Strategic Adjustments

By Dil Bar Irshad

India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties

By Salman Khan

India's Year of Climate Extremes and Renewable Energy Milestones in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for Real Estate Fund Violations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate ...
@Business · 8 mins
Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate ...
heart comment 0
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal

By Rafia Tasleem

Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal
PMO Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting India’s Rail Modernization

By Rafia Tasleem

PMO Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting India's Rail Modernization
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 min
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
1 min
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
1 min
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
1 min
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
5 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
10 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
11 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
14 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
14 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 min
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
34 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
35 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app