en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Mixed Results in Bid to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Ballots

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:07 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:28 pm EST
Mixed Results in Bid to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Ballots

On one hand, Colorado and Maine have succeeded in their bid to disqualify former President Donald Trump from their primary ballots. On the other, similar attempts in other states have been met with resistance. These divergent outcomes underline the polarizing nature of legal efforts aimed at determining the eligibility of a high-profile political figure in future elections.

Colorado and Maine’s Unprecedented Move

In an unprecedented move, Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, ruled that Trump is ineligible to be listed on the state’s primary ballot. This ruling cites his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as grounds for his disqualification. Bellows concluded that Trump utilized a fabricated narrative of election fraud to incite his supporters and steer them towards the Capitol to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power. This ruling makes Maine the second state, after Colorado, to have removed Trump from a primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

A similar ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court also disqualified Trump from the state’s primary ballot, a decision that is currently being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Both these rulings were based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who ‘engaged in insurrection’ from holding office.

Resistance in Other States

While these two states have successfully disqualified Trump, similar initiatives in other states like Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island have been unsuccessful. Despite the mixed results, legal experts believe the U.S. Supreme Court will ultimately resolve the issue for the entire country.

Trump’s campaign has denounced these decisions and plans to appeal, claiming they are partisan efforts to interfere with the election. The Trump team has vowed to appeal these decisions, emphasizing their belief that it’s a partisan attempt to meddle with the election process.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics

By Mazhar Abbas

London’s Metropolitan Police Dismisses 100 Officers Amid Misconduct Scandal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform

By BNN Correspondents

Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformatio ...
@Politics · 2 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformatio ...
heart comment 0
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa’s Controversial Book Banning Law

By Mazhar Abbas

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa's Controversial Book Banning Law
Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Latest Headlines
World News
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
39 seconds
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
50 seconds
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
2 mins
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
2 mins
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
2 mins
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
6 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
11 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
12 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
35 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
36 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app