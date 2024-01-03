Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey

In a recent public survey conducted in Finland, the performance of Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s administration has been met with diverging levels of public satisfaction. Between June 2020 and December 2022, the administration’s approval ratings fluctuated between 46 to 71 percent, reflecting the fluid sentiments of the Finnish populace.

Political Parties: A Spectrum of Satisfaction

Supporters of the National Coalition Party emerged as the largest group voicing approval for the current government, with over 60 percent expressing satisfaction with its performance. On the other end of the spectrum, less than half of the Finns Party supporters and approximately a third of the Swedish People’s Party supporters echoed this sentiment. Of all opposition parties, the Left Alliance has managed to please its supporters the most, with a majority offering positive feedback.

The Centre and Green League: Room for Improvement

However, the Centre and Green League have struggled to win over their supporters, with less than half approving of their performance. Notably, only 40 percent of the Centre’s supporters believe the government is performing well—an indication of potential areas that need bolstering.

Individual Cabinet Members: A Mixed Bag

The survey also turned the spotlight on individual cabinet members. Foreign Affairs Minister Elina Valtonen emerged as the most popular figure, while Employment Minister Arto Satonen and Finance Minister Riikka Purra were viewed less favorably. Purra, in particular, received a dissatisfaction rating of 41 percent, highlighting a potential discrepancy between her policies and public sentiment.

President Sauli Niinist: Bidding Adieu

As President Sauli Niinist prepares for his departure, he leaves behind a legacy of public approval. His tenure has been marked with an impressive 88 percent approval rating, setting a high benchmark for his successor.

Methodology

The survey, comprising 1,004 phone interviews, was conducted by Verian from December 4 to 15, offering a comprehensive snapshot of public sentiment towards the Finnish government and its key figures.