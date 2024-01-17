Governor Hochul's Budget Draws Party Friction Over Education, Law Enforcement

New York Governor Kathy Hochul's proposed $233 billion executive budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 has elicited a spectrum of reactions, drawing both support and skepticism from various quarters. The budget's key features align with some of Mayor Eric Adams' priorities, including the continuation of public school system oversight and a significant boost in migrant aid spending to $2.4 billion.

Friction within the Party

Despite these elements of alignment, the budget has ignited some friction within Hochul's party. Some suburban Democrats have voiced concerns over the proposed changes to school district funding, which could potentially lead to decreased state aid. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has also expressed skepticism about the plans to address shoplifting, despite Hochul allocating a robust $45 million to assist law enforcement and prosecutors.

Progressive Pushback and Republican Reactions

Progressive Democrats have criticized the governor's reluctance to support tax increases on wealthy New Yorkers. On the other side of the aisle, Republicans have acknowledged that Hochul's budget mirrors their concerns about outmigration, crime, and the cost of living, marking a rare alignment of views between the two parties.

New York City's Balanced Budget

In New York City, Mayor Adams announced a balanced budget of $109.4 billion for the upcoming fiscal year. This fiscal plan is buoyed by better-than-expected tax revenue and reduced projected costs for sheltering migrants. The City Council, which must approve the budget, appears to have gained leverage in the budget negotiation process and is advocating for a more accurate budgeting approach.

Scrutiny on Mayor Adams' Re-election Campaign

Meanwhile, Mayor Adams' 2025 reelection campaign has come under scrutiny as it was revealed that more than $181,000 was paid to his former fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, whose home was recently the target of an FBI raid. Additionally, Adams has spent over $400,000 on legal costs related to a federal investigation into his 2021 campaign, leading to the establishment of a legal defense fund to cover these expenses.