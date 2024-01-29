'Bagong Pilipinas' Rally Elicits Mixed Reactions on Worker Benefits

On a bustling Sunday at the Quirino Grandstand, the 'Bagong Pilipinas' kick-off rally drew a multitude of attendees, all anticipating President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s plans and programs. The event was a spectacle of speeches, entertainment, and a service fair, with appearances from various government officials, including the Vice President and Education Secretary, Sara Duterte.

Pedro Arcueno Jr., a welder with over 30 years of experience, came with high expectations of improved worker benefits. However, despite not mentioning specific benefits in his speech, President Marcos Jr. managed to satisfy Arcueno with his administration's performance. On the other hand, Arcueno didn't shy away from pointing out some unfulfilled promises, particularly in relation to housing projects.

Another attendee, Harold Cruz from Sta. Maria Bulacan, also recognized the President's projects, albeit acknowledging that they were not detailed in the speech. And from Mandaluyong, Katrina Gruta commended Marcos's stance on tackling inefficiency and rudeness in government services.

The Rally: A Mixed Bag of Reactions

While the rally was well-attended, with crowds filling Quirino Grandstand, Kilometer Zero, and Luneta Park, it did not escape criticism. Progressive groups voiced concerns about the purpose and funding of the event, deeming it a costly PR blitz to cover up the nation's crisis. Skepticism was rife, with many doubting whether the rally would bring about any real change, given the ongoing issues of poverty and government neglect.

Allegations also surfaced accusing the event of being a platform to push for Charter change. Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya voiced specific concerns about the potential impact of the rebranding on marginalized sectors.

Aftermath of the Rally

Following the rally, a significant amount of litter was left behind, painting a stark contrast to the fervor and passion displayed earlier. However, garbage trucks from the Department of Public Services ensured a swift cleanup. The event concluded with a lockdown upon the President's arrival, a necessary security measure.