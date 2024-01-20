Missouri's Divided Front: The Tug-of-War Over Abortion Rights

Missouri's reproductive rights activists are grappling with a strategic issue as they strive to overturn one of the nation's most stringent abortion bans. The bone of contention is whether to include a provision enabling the state to control abortions after fetal viability. Some proponents consider this concession critical to garnering support in the conservative stronghold, while others resist it, fearing it may stigmatize late-term abortions and establish an arbitrary limit.

Reproductive Rights in the Post-Roe Era

The Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 allowed states to control abortions at certain pregnancy stages. However, since its repeal in 2022, activists are engaged in the arduous task of rebuilding access without such constraints. While states like Florida and Arizona are considering proposals incorporating viability frameworks akin to Roe's, others, such as California and Vermont, have sidestepped such limitations in their constitutional amendments.

Missouri's Contentious Abortion Battle

Missouri's endeavor is further mired in complexity due to legal challenges mounted by the Republican Secretary of State. The ongoing debate brings to light the predicament faced by reproductive rights advocates, particularly in Republican-leaning states, where they must strike a precarious balance between political pragmatism and the objective of ensuring expansive access to abortion services.

Internal Disagreements over Abortion Ballot Measure

In Missouri, a high-stakes battle is brewing, with activists divided over a provision allowing the state to regulate abortions post-fetal viability in a ballot measure aimed at rolling back stringent abortion bans. This disagreement has rekindled long-standing rifts among reproductive rights advocates and complicated efforts to advance the ballot measure. Similar conflicts are unfolding in other states contemplating abortion-rights measures.

Controversies around the viability language in legislation and regulations are rife, with some opposing it due to its arbitrary nature and potential to stigmatize late-term abortions. These issues have spurred legal challenges and attempts to curtail the reach of abortion rights measures. Missouri finds itself at the epicenter of this nationwide debate as activists are divided over which version of the measure to back for the ballot.