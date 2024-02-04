Missouri's Battle Over Initiative Petition Process: Reforms, Opposition, and the Fight for Democracy

Missouri is currently in the throes of a heated debate over the initiative petition process, a democratic tool that permits voters to amend the state constitution. Republican leaders, arguing for reform, want to make the process more challenging, thereby increasing the threshold required for voter approval of referendums. However, the proposed increase is yet to be defined.

Reform: A Response to Legislative Alterations?

Patrick Tuohey, a Senior Fellow of the Show-Me Institute, suggests that the push for reform is a response to the legislature's trend to modify statutes created by the people. According to Tuohey, changes to the constitution have led to complications, and inserting measures directly into the constitution appears to be a reasonable countermeasure to legislative adjustments.

Missouri voters, during the November 2022 election, approved the legalization of recreational marijuana through this initiative petition process, demonstrating the effectiveness of this democratic instrument.

Opposition to Proposed Reforms

Denise Lieberman, Director of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, is one of the many voices opposing the proposed reforms. Lieberman emphasized the importance of Missourians having the ability to express their concerns through initiative petitions. She argues that the current process, requiring a simple majority (50.01%) vote following the collection of over 171,000 signatures to amend the constitution, works well as it is.

Over a dozen bills are under review by state lawmakers, each proposing to increase the passing threshold for initiative petitions. One such bill even suggests an increase to 70%. This proposal, if passed, could significantly alter the initiative petition landscape in Missouri.

The Battle for Initiative Reform

Initiative reform legislation is up for debate in the Missouri Senate. The Freedom Caucus members are prioritizing Senate Joint Resolutions 74, which proposes changing the approval threshold to a simple statewide majority and approval by voters in at least 82 of 163 House districts.

The ongoing battle to pass changes to the ballot initiative has led to disputes on the Senate floor. Members of the Freedom Caucus are holding up essential Senate business to force action. Meanwhile, Republican leaders of the Missouri House of Representatives also have initiative petition changes to consider, pending the progress of the legislation in the Senate.