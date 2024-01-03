Missouri’s 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions

The 2024 legislative session of Missouri kicked off in Jefferson City under an overcast of political strain, intensified by election-year dynamics. An unusual number of over 15 legislators are gearing up for higher office, an element that could potentially fuel disruptive behavior for political leverage. Ethical issues cast a long shadow over the session, with a spotlight on House Speaker Dean Plocher, who is currently under scrutiny for his involvement in a non-competitive IT contract and other related matters.

Tensions High as Faction Calls for Change

Senate President Caleb Rowden extended an olive branch, urging cooperation among legislators. However, his plea for unity promptly ran into stumbling blocks. A faction within the Republican majority, self-identified as the Freedom Caucus, chastised the GOP leadership, alleging them of not being conservative enough. The caucus pledged to shake up the session to push their agenda, which includes the abolition of the state’s personal property tax system.

Senate Hard-liners on Sexuality and Gender Issues

Further complicating matters, the Senate hard-liners have expressed their intent to involve the government deeper into issues of sexuality and gender. They aim to remove the expiration date on a prohibition on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors.

Plocher Expresses Confidence Amid Controversy

Despite the brewing storm, Plocher displayed confidence in his leadership and laid out his legislative priorities. These include addressing property tax increases, bolstering police recruitment, battling fentanyl, and advocating for school choice. The session is also anticipated to address budget concerns, which are exacerbated by reduced federal contributions to Missouri’s budget and the necessity to renew the Federal Reimbursement Allowance for Medicaid.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, noted the potential for mistrust due to the ethics investigation. She also hinted that Democrats might seize the opportunity presented by the Republican split.